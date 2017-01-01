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    Philips Avent Tempo- Disposable System Natural Feeding Nurser

    SCF648/01

    For convenient healthy feeding

    Enjoy more convenience and the assurance of healthy feeding for baby with the Avent Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser. Tempo Liners collaps as baby feeds, letting baby control milk flow and resulting in less air in baby's tummy.

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    Philips Avent Tempo- Disposable System Natural Feeding Nurser

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle nipples

    For convenient healthy feeding

    Works with baby's natural feeding rhythm

    • 4oz
    Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liners

    Pre-formed, pre-sterilized liners

    Tempo Liners are pre-sterilized, disposable and designed with a wider shape to make filling and feeding easier.

    Disposable system

    Disposable system

    Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

    Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

    Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

    Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

    Baby controls milk flow

    Baby controls milk flow

    The Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser promotes healthy, active feeding by letting baby control milk flow more like breastfeeding. This can reduce overeating and spit-up.

    Supports breastfeeding

    Supports breastfeeding

    Naturally shaped teat promotes proper latch-on and makes it easier to combine breast and bottle.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Pre-formed, pre-sterilized Liner (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      6  pcs
      Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs

    • Bottle

      Material
      Highly durable

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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