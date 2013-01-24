Search terms
Practical breast milk storage
For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump
Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)
Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer
All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)
What is included
Bottle
Design
Development stages