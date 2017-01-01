Philips Avent Food storage cup
Ideal food storage for home and away
Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits
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Suggested retail price: Php529.75
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Philips Avent Food storage cup
Ideal food storage for home and away
With leak proof lid
For use in fridge and freezer
For maximum flexibility.
Easy to use and clean
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
Technical Specifications
-
Weight and dimensions
- Retail pack dimensions
-
80x80x200mm (WxDxH)
-
What is included
- Lids
-
5
pcs
- 240ml/8oz storage cups
-
5 (re-usable)
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
6 months +
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