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    Philips Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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    Baby's first step to using a cup

    The Philips Avent Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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    See all Trainer cups

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Cup with soft spout

    • 125 ml/ 4 oz
    Soft spout

    Soft spout

    Designed for delicate gums

    0% BPA Product

    0% BPA Product

    This product contains 0% BPA

    Includes training handles

    Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Dimensions and weight

      Depth
      60  mm
      Height
      130  mm
      Length
      110  mm
      Weight
      89  g

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      1  pcs
      Bottle to 1st trainer cup
      1  pcs
      Trainer handles
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      4 months +

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