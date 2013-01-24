Home
Philips Avent

Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

SCF625/01
Avent
    Baby's first step to using a cup

    The Philips AVENT Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    The Philips AVENT Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Cup with soft spout

      • 125 ml/ 4 oz
      Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Designed for delicate gums

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Includes training handles

      Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle to 1st trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Trainer handles
        1  pcs
        Soft spout
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

      • Product Dimensions and weight

        Depth
        60  mm
        Height
        130  mm
        Length
        110  mm
        Weight
        89  g

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

