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Store breast milk securely
Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats- one system, many options!See all benefits
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Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track easily dates and contents.
For an organized fridge and freezer.
Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.
For maximum flexibility.
Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.
For easy storage.
What is included
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