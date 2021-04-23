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Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Enjoy the lightweight durability of our premium Natural PPSU baby bottle. The ultra-soft teat is wide and breast-shaped, with a flexible spiral and petals to promote natural latch-on – and make it easy to combine bottle and breast-feeding.See all benefits
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The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat with soft silicone texture helps to create a natural feel.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Known for its golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance*, similar to glass, while still being lightweight.
Our unique anti-colic valve technology is designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
We have a range of teats to support your baby's needs. Adjusting the flow rate helps match their natural feeding pace as they grow.*
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
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