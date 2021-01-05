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2 year warranty

All series

Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

Discontinued

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Philips AventClassic+ baby bottle

SCF573/12

Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 173.8 kB
  • 5 January 2021

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.7 MB
  • 20 October 2020

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