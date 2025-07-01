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2 year warranty
Philips Avent SCF474/27 Natural PA baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF474/27
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Product (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Is this product recyclable?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?