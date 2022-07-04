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2 year warranty

        Discontinued

        Philips AventSCF474/27 Natural PA baby bottle

        SCF474/27

        4.5

        | (524) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

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        Reviews

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        4.5

        of 5

        524

        Reviews

        92%

        recommend this product

        04/07/2022

        Singapore

        Singapore

        Nice and easy to clean coffee machine

        I was so excited when I got my new coffee machine, when I opened the box I was a little daunted by the huge instruction booklet and set up procedure. However it turned out to be easier than I thought and the first time set up completed within 10 mins time. The machine i very easy to use once it has been setup and it comes with 5 diff types of drink to choose. One thing to highlight is the latteGo system which make the milk very creamy and frothy. Beside that, the machine itself is very easy to clean thanks to most of the part are detachable and can be clean thoroughly. Yes, I recommend this product.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

        03/07/2022

        Singapore

        Singapore

        Philips employee

        Awesome Coffee Machine!

        [Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first Coffee Machine purchase. I received my order only after 3 days placing my order. Fairly easy to set up (took about 20 minutes to set up). I can make 5 types of coffees (espresso, cappuccino, macchiato, and American coffee) with just 2 click of the button. However, you can still adjust coffee intensity, water and milk level to how you want your coffee to be. The machine is also very easy to clean (tubeless) which is what I love most. And lastly, I love how elegant this coffee machine look in my kitchen.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

        26/06/2022

        Singapore

        Singapore

        Home cafe

        I have been looking forward to receiving this coffee machine. Had been eyeing it for a long time already and happy to be selected for product testing. Machine is easy to set up. Instruction manual is simple and easy to follow. Easy to make a cup of good coffee. Quick and fuss free. There are so many choices of drink, both with milk and without. I like the possibility to select the amount of beans, the water and milk level combinations. Coffee is just like that from cafe And first time I am getting a machine that is sooo easy to clean the milk container. The “tubes” are external. Not exactly tube but half tube designed into the exterior of the container such that it is very easy to brush the “tube” without requiring straw brush.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Series 3200 EP3246/70 Fully automatic espresso machines

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