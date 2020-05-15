Search terms

    Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/09

    Quick and even warming

    When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.

    Suggested retail price: Php4,199.00

    Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

    Quick and even warming

    Evenly warms in just 3 minutes

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Warms quickly
    • Gentle defrosting
    • Keep warm function
    Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

    Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

    Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

    Made from one part for easy cleaning

    Made from one part for easy cleaning

    Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

    Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

    Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

    The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

    The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

    Warms quickly and evenly

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

    Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

    Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

    The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

    Suitable for milk and baby food

    Suitable for milk and baby food

    As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

    Keep your milk warm

    Keep your milk warm

    Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Material

      ABS
      Yes
      PP
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power consumption
      275  W
      Voltage
      220 V~, 50 Hz
      Power consumption (off mode)
      <0.3W (period reaches automatically off mode: <1 min)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxD)
      160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
      Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
      175 x 185 x 160  mm

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Europe
      Produced in
      China

    • What is included

      Bottle warmer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      All

    • Packaging specifications

      Paper-based packaging**
      Yes

    • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
    • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.
    • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period
