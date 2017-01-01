Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go.
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
Compact lightweight design
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.
Few separate parts and intuitive design
Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.
Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Technical Specifications
Design
Bottle design
Ergonomic shape
Wide neck
Breast pump design
Compact design
Material
Bottle
BPA free*
Polypropylene
Nipple
BPA free*
Silicone
Breast pump
BPA free* (food contact parts only)
What is included
Extra soft newborn flow nipple
1
pcs
Breast pump body with handle
1
pcs
Sealing disc for milk storage
1
pcs
Natural bottle 4oz
1
pcs
Travel cover
1
pcs
Breast pad sample packs
1 pack (2pcs)
Standard massage cushion
1 pcs(19.5mm, a larger size cushion is available separately)