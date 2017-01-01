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  • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort

    Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

    SCF302/01

    Designed for Comfort

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

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    Designed for Comfort

    Breast pump inspired by nature

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

    Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

    Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

    Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

    Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

    More milk, naturally

    More milk, naturally

    Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

    By mains power, battery power and manual

    By mains power, battery power and manual

    In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

    Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

    The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100 - 240  V

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      1  pcs
      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Electronic Breast Pump
      1 pc
      Battery pack
      1  pcs
      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Newborn nipple travel pack
      1  pcs
      Spare parts
      1  pcs
      Manual pump parts for when power is not available
      1

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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