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    Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF255/22

    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts.

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    Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle warmers

    Warms quickly and evenly

    Gently heats in 4 minutes

    • 220-240V
    Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

    Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

    Fast and easy to use

    Just add water and select setting. Warms 125 ml/ 4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.

    Heats gently and evenly

    No hot spots so safe for your baby.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      570  g
      Dimensions
      138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Weaning spoon
      1  pcs
      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Bottle and baby food warmer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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