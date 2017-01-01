Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Warms quickly and evenly
The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts. See all benefits
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Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Warms quickly and evenly
Gently heats in 4 minutes
Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars
Fast and easy to use
Just add water and select setting. Warms 125 ml/ 4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.
Heats gently and evenly
No hot spots so safe for your baby.
Technical Specifications
-
Power
- Voltage
-
220 - 240
V
-
Weight and dimensions
- Weight
-
570
g
- Dimensions
-
138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)
mm
-
Country of origin
- England
-
Yes
-
What is included
- Weaning spoon
-
1
pcs
- Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
-
1
pcs
- Bottle and baby food warmer
-
1
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
-
0 - 6 months
-
6 - 12 months
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