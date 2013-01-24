Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Baby bottle warmer

SCF215/86
Overall Rating / 5
  • For home and car use For home and car use For home and car use
    -{discount-value}

    Baby bottle warmer

    SCF215/86
    Overall Rating / 5

    For home and car use

    The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Baby bottle warmer

    For home and car use

    The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.

    For home and car use

    The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Baby bottle warmer

    For home and car use

    The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      For home and car use

      special car adapter included

      Car adapter

      A bottle warmer with car adapter that can heat baby's food in the car. This way you can maintain the feeding cycle and routine of your baby even while traveling.

      Temperature control system

      The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element and two sensors ensures the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintains it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

      The baby's food never gets too hot

      To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

      Graduated temperature control

      To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.

      Safe cool wall due to double insulation

      With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where a earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

      Bottle and jar lifter

      Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.

      Click-step temperature setting

      With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

      Fits all bottle and jar types

      The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        8-15 (home-car)  minute(s)
        Safety classification
        Class 2

      • Convenience

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Fits all bottles
        All baby bottles & jar types
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Ready indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories

        User manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240, car adapter 12  V
        Power consumption
        80/90  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.