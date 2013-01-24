Search terms
The correct temperature of your baby's milk and food is very important for the baby's health and well-being.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A bottle warmer with car adapter that can heat baby's food in the car. This way you can maintain the feeding cycle and routine of your baby even while traveling.
The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element and two sensors ensures the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintains it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch off ensures the food does not get too hot.
With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where a earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.
Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.
With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.
The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.
Technical specifications
Convenience
Accessories
Power