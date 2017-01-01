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  • Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development
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    Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

    SCF184/14

    Designed to help healthy oral development

    Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/14 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php399.75

    Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

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    Designed to help healthy oral development

    Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

    • 6-18m
    Unique "wings"

    Unique "wings"

    Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

    Shaped nipple

    Shaped nipple

    The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

    Snap on hygienic cap

    Snap on hygienic cap

    To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

    This product is approved by IDHF

    This product is approved by IDHF

    Our soothers have been approved by the International Dental Health Foundation. The foundation is a leading independent oral health charity that works to improve the standard of oral health care worldwide. The new advanced orthodontic teat was developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann.

    Can be sterilized

    Can be sterilized

    Dishwasher Safe

    Dishwasher Safe

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      BPA free
      Yes
      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Helps to comfort your baby
      Yes
      Hygienic cap
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Silicone pacifier
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6-18 months

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    • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
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