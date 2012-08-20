ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic pacifier

SCF170/20

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier with stylish design, crystal clear look.

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/08/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Love it.

Out off all the pacifers we've tried. She's really stuck to this one. Loves it, and wants no other.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier

12/04/2010

US

US

Awesome pacifiers!!!

These are really great! My baby loves them...theyre the perfect size for a newborn, they are really nice looking (dont look huge on the baby's face), they come in great simple colors, and the the best part is they also come with a little cover that snaps on to keep it clean when not in use!! Gotta love it!! :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/20 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/20 Classic pacifier

15/02/2018

US

US

Nice Clean Design

The nipple shape & design flowed nicely together. My son immediately took to the different pacifier even though we have been using the same style since birth. The snap on cap was our favorite feature as we are always out & about -- easy way to keep it clean. Speaking of cleaning, we just used hot water to wash the pacifier off. We received the product from the weeSpring Parent Panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/21 Classic pacifier

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  5. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012