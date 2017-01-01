2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF167/01
Right size, maximum comfort
This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.
Fits all comfort breast pump
You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.
If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.
If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.
Reviews
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.