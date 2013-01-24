Search terms
Comfort and protection
The ultrasoft Philips AVENT breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.
The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.
