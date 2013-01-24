Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Nipple Protector

SCF156/01
  Helping you to breastfeed longer
    Philips Avent Nipple Protector

    SCF156/01
    Helping you to breastfeed longer

    Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.

    Suggested retail price: Php979.75

    Suggested retail price: Php979.75

      Helping you to breastfeed longer

      Breast care, protects sore nipples

      • Medium(21mm)
      • 2 pcs

      Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

      Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

      Easy latch on for your baby

      Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

      Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone

      The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.

      Shaped to allow skin contact with baby

      Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples are healed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        United Kingdom
        Yes

      • What is included

        Standard Nipple Protector
        2  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Diameter
        21  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Design

        Allows baby to feel your skin
        Yes
        Allows baby to smell your skin
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Heal when still breast feeding
        Yes

      • Functions

        Easy latch on
        Ultra fine silicone

      • Material

        Nipple protector
        • BPA Free*
        • Silicone

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.