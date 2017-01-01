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    Philips Avent Breast pads

    SCF155

    Comfort with confidence

    Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner.

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    Suggested retail price: Php1,299.75

    Philips Avent Breast pads

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    Comfort with confidence

    Extra soft and absorbent breast pads

    • Washable

    Extra soft and absorbent

    Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.

    Anti slip with adhesive tapes

    Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

    Developed with breastfeeding expert

    Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

    Hygienic

    Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

    Reusable with soft brushed cotton lining

    Brushed cotton lining – soft and gentle against the skin. Machine washable and dryable.

    Soft with discreet, contoured shape

    The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Silky soft feel

      Brushed cotton lining
      Yes

    • Design

      Feminine appearance
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Laundry bag
      1  pcs
      Washable breast pad
      6  pcs

    • Functions

      No leakage
      Absorbent padding

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • Maximum comfort

      Anti-slip
      Lace outer layer

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