Philips Avent

Sealing discs for feeding bottle

SCF143
    The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free. See all benefits

    Ideal for storing and freezing breast milk or food

    Ideal for freezing breast milk

    The sealing disc allow you to store or freeze your precious breast milk, without leaking. Please keep in mind that the sealing disc has to be used with the Philips Avent adapter ring in order to prevent leaking.

    Write date on the disc for storage

    You can write the date of expressing or freezing on the sealing disc. Easily organize your breast milk or baby food.

    Philips Avent sealing discs are BPA free

    Philips Avent sealing discs are made from polpropylene (PP) & thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), two BPA free materials.

    6 sealing discs to store breast milk or food

    Easily store your milk and food in the Philips Avent bottle. Close the bottle with the sealing disc.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      Polpropylene (PP)
      Yes
      Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
      Yes
      BPA free*
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stages
      0-6 months

    • Functions

      Ease of use
      • Write date on disc
      • Non leakage
      Easy storage
      Store/freeze milk and food

    • What is included

      Sealing disc for milk storage
      6  pcs

