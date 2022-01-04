Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe* See all benefits
Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe* See all benefits
The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.
Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m
The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.
Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.
It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.
Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.
Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.
Accessories included
What is included
Hygiene
Safety
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.