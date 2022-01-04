Search terms

    Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

    Philips Avent Soothie is designed around the natural contours of your baby’s face. Its curved, heart-shaped shield won’t bump into his or her tiny nose. Made from medical grade silicone, Soothie is distributed in hospitals across Europe*

    Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

    Flexible medical grade silicone

    • One-piece silicone design
    • 0-6m
    • BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

    Follows the curves of your baby’s face for enhanced comfort

    The special curved, heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face, so as to provide maximum comfort without bumping into his or her tiny nose.

    One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

    One-piece design, made from 100% medical grade silicone

    Soothie has a durable one-piece design, made entirely from flexible medical grade silicone. Our team of experts specially-created it for your newborn baby of 0-6m

    Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

    Distributed by hospitals across Europe*

    The Philips Avent Soothie range is distributed in hospitals all across Europe. It is trusted by doctors and nurses to soothe newborns.

    Orthodontic nipple

    Orthodontic nipple

    Soothie supports the natural oral development of your baby. Its orthodontic nipple – with a symmetrical shape – respects your baby’s palate, teeth and gums.

    Unique design helps you bond with your baby

    Unique design helps you bond with your baby

    It’s uniquely designed so that you can place your finger in the nipple. This enables you create an even stronger bond with your baby, by helping them suckle.

    Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

    Design prevents water from getting trapped in the nipple

    Thanks to its fingerheld design, drops of water don't get trapped in the nipple.

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Did you know that Soothie travel case can also be used as sterilizer? Add some water and pop it in the microwave for extra hygiene*.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soothie pacifier
      2  pcs

    • All our Soothies have same nipple shape, one-piece design and material, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed hospitals across Europe
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
