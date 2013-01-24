Home
      Creates a comforting wonderland

      The Magic Theatre creates a comforting wonderland in your baby's bedroom. By producing soothing sounds and projecting images on a ceiling or wall you can help your baby gently fall asleep.

      Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

      Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

      Projects gently rotating images on the wall or ceiling

      The relaxing movement of the projected images help your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.

      Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

      Set the playing time you like to have by selecting the desired playing time.

      Bring bedtime stories to life by drawing your own slides

      Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.

      6 fascinating slides

      With a choice of high-contrast shapes for newborn baby's, vivid colors and formsfor baby's up to 6 months and more detailed pictures for older baby's, you are provided with slides that stimulate your baby's visual development.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU & USA Toy regulation

      • Audio recording

        Pre-recorded sounds
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Gentle fade out of light
        Yes
        Gentle fade out of sound
        Yes
        Number of included slides
        6
        Programmable timers
        5-8-10  minute(s)
        Rotation of images
        Yes
        Spare slides
        2

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        User Manual

      • Power

        Batteries included
        Yes
        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        4
        Operating time on battery
        4  hour(s)
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

