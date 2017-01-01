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    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD600/00

    Always close to your baby

    See and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    Similar products

    See all Baby monitors

    Always close to your baby

    Baby monitor with crystal clear vision

    Automatic channel selection for a private connection

    Automatic channel selection for a private connection

    Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology

    Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

    Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

    Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock

    Cordless and portable parent unit

    Cordless and portable parent unit

    Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.

    Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

    Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

    Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enable easy viewing of your child.

    Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

    Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

    Digital link confirmation for extra reassurance you are connected to your baby with sound level lights.

    High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

    High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

    Easy monitoring of you baby with the high resolution digital quality colour screen

    Soothing lullabies & nightlight

    Soothing lullabies & nightlight

    Three soothing lullabies and nightlight to help sooth your baby to sleep

    Easy to position camera

    Easy to position camera

    This Philips Avent baby monitor has an easy to position camera to make sure you get the best view of your child

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      2.4 Ghz
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Power on indication
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Night light
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Belt clip
      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
      User manual
      Yes
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Power supply
      220 - 240  V
      Power Supply
      120 V (US)

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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