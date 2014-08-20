2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD481/00
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
Minimum interference from other monitors.
Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up
The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
testingggg
20/08/2014
Singapore
Awesome product
Useful and it keep myself assured that the baby will be safe while I do housework.
This review was made for SCD481/00 Analogue baby monitor
This review was made for SCD481/00 Analogue baby monitor
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.