Philips Avent

Analogue baby monitor

SCD481/00
Avent
    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    SCD481/00
    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Simply hear your baby

      Up to 200m range

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Continuous connection

      Continuous connection between baby unit and parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        Yes
        Charging base for parent unit
        Yes
        Belt clip, neck cord and travel bag
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

