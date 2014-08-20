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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Philips AventAnalogue baby monitor

SCD481/00

5

| (1) Review

Simply hear your baby

Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

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Up to 200m range

Simply hear your baby

Minimum interference from other monitors

Minimum interference from other monitors.

Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

20/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Awesome product

Useful and it keep myself assured that the baby will be safe while I do housework.

This review was made for SCD481/00 Analogue baby monitor

This review was made for SCD481/00 Analogue baby monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 