Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Analogue baby monitor

SCD470/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    SCD470/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      Simply hear your baby

      Up to 150m range

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

      Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

      Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.