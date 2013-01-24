Home
Analogue baby monitor

SCD463/00
    Enjoy total reliability due to the digital signal confirmation, which enables a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Digital signal confirmation

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

      Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

      Ensures secure reception in and around house

      Ensures secure reception in and around house.

      Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation

      Adjust sensitivity of baby unit to suit any situation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        40.675 - 40.690 MHz
        Pilot tone
        Digital
        Maximum range
        200  m
        Number of channels
        16

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        2x 9V DC 200mA
        Batteries
        4 x AA baby unit, 4 x AA parent unit (not incl.)
        User manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        12  hour(s)

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

