Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Newborn Starter Set

SCD271/00
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD271/00
    Find support for this product

    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips AVENT including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips AVENT including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sets

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      Less colic**

      • Classic
      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available.

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

      Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

      Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

      Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent nipple and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy for better digestion.*

      Orthodontic pacifier

      Orthodontic pacifier

      The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Translucent pacifier
        1  pcs
        Baby bottle
        4  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes nipple acceptance
        Nipple
        Flexes to feeding rhythm
        Anti-colic valve
        Two piece anti-colic system

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
          • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.