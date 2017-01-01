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  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD270/00

    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

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    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    Less colic**

    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

    Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

    Completely interchangeable across the Philips Avent range

    All Philips Avent Nipples, Spouts and Bottles can be used with:Storage Cups, Breast Milk Containers, Magic Cups and Breast Pumps

    Five different nipple flow rates are available

    Five different nipple flow rates are available

    Five different nipple flow rates are available.

    Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

    Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

    As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

    This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

    This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      Wide neck

    • What is included

      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      2 (UK only)  pcs
      Bottle and nipple brush
      1  pcs
      Classic Bottle 4oz
      2  pcs
      Newborn Pacifier
      1  pcs
      Classic Bottle 9oz
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
    • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.
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