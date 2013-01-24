Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Newborn Starter Set

SCD234/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD234/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the AVENT Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the AVENT Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. See all benefits

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the AVENT Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the AVENT Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bottle-feeding-sets

      For healthy, active feeding

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      • Classic
      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      Clinically proven to reduce colic

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available.

      Built-in Airflex Valve

      The Avent Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding rhythm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        2  pcs
        Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        4  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Simple to use and clean

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.