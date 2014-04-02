ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM130BLU/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

See all benefits

Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • Blue

  • USB

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/04/2014

US

US

good sound production in small package

small with powerfull music and deep bass you can feel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

05/02/2013

US

US

superb

best sound and superb quality , if you need portable all in one speaker , buy it .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130BLU Portable speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.