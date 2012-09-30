2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100WHI/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
White
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
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