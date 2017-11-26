2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBM100ORG/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.
Orange
This system has 1.5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Triumphant
26/11/2017
Philippines
An underestimated full featured little unit
An underestimated full featured little unit. Will play music off an SD card, FM, aux in or serve music to a set of headphones. Crazy loud for such a small unit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Portable speaker