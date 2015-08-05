2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBD8100/97
Experience a revolution in iPhone enjoyment
Powerful stereo sound performance at your fingertips, automatically orient your iPhone to watch video with a touch of a button. Advanced speaker technology shields against mobile phone interference for rich static free sound.
Power your speakers with an AC adaptor to enjoy music at home
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
4.0
of 5
9
Reviews
PhoenixMom
05/08/2015
US
Great Sound
The speaker provides great sound and is easy to use. Clean look and quality product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock
DanceMom19
29/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
Love the Speaker Dock SBD8100
The SBD8100 is a an amazing little speaker. Sound is unbelievable from such a small speaker. My daughter got it as a gift and she absolutely loves it. Battery option makes it portable! Have recommended it to family/friends who have bought the same and they love it too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock
strider290
24/12/2011
US
Really cool looking product
Looking for an ipod dock that I liked for a while and got this as soon as I got it. Very cool design and has great sound quality to match the look
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBD8100 Speaker Dock