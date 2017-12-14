We have two pairs of these headphones, which we bought in 2009 and we still use them now, in December 2017, nearly every day for hours. We charge them overnight and we still have the original batteries they came with. They have never run out of battery power between charges. They are very comfortable and we find the sound good. Unlike Bluetooth headphones, these have a large range, meaning we can walk round the house using them. My wife works in a greenhouse at the end of our garden with the headphones' basestation plugged in to a TV tuned to a radio station. They use one of two easily switchable FM channels, so we can (and mostly do) use the two pairs independently, with each of us using them to listen to different things. If we use our headset close to the basestation of the other set using the other channel, there can be interference that silences the headset, but we normally use both in the same fairly small room without experiencing interference. They are not supplied with any stand or support for the headphones while they are charging. If they fall from a tabletop, the charge cable will pull out and they are not robust enough to be sure they won't get get damaged as they hit the floor. We have created our own stands, one that clamps on a desk next to a 27" computer we use it with and the other fixed to the wall near the TV we use it with (see photo). The charge cable on one of them broke very recently and we replaced that with a standard, very cheap, 2.5mm mono plug-to-plug cable. Sadly, they are no longer available in the UK where they were replaced by a model SHC5100, which is mostly as good, except all the controls (volume control, on/off switch and channel selector) are more less easy to use. We have a pair of those headphones as well.