Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- USB cable for PC charging
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Big sound, shockingly clear
Tough it out loud and proud on the splash- and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7260/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep yet clear sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
It is built with 2 neodymium speaker drivers and wOOx system; simply the great sound you could ever expect from a speaker that small. Big sound, shocking clarity and deep bass to allow you to enjoy the best sound performance anywhere.
This Philips SHOQBOX is made to withstand splash and drop, prefect for outdoor adventurists. No worries about rain or spills thanks to the splash protective design. The rubber casing is a specialized tough material that can withstand drops and rough use. Simply drop it in your bag or hang it on your back pack. Prefect for the outdoors that requires an extra dose of ruggedness.
SHOQBOX is equipped with a motion senor. Simply swipe over the sensor from left to right or right to left, to skip to the next or last track. Put your hand over the sensor for a second to pause the music. Do it again to put it back on. Easy gesture control allows you to control your music the simplest way.
With its built-in microphone, it also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
The voice prompt is available in different languages. It gives instant feedback on battery level or alert whether the speaker is connected properly to your device.
You can pair 2 SHOQBOX speakers with the smart sensor for a stereo system of Left and Right channels. Simply place the two speakers side by side and swipe your hands over both sensors from outside in simultaneously. Perfect for a party or gathering. Enjoy big stereo sound from music, movies and games.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
