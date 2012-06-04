Search terms

SB7260/12
    Big sound, shockingly clear

    Tough it out loud and proud on the splash- and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7260/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep yet clear sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Big sound, shockingly clear

      • Purple
      • 8W
      Powered by 2 neodymium drivers

      Powered by 2 neodymium drivers

      It is built with 2 neodymium speaker drivers and wOOx system; simply the great sound you could ever expect from a speaker that small. Big sound, shocking clarity and deep bass to allow you to enjoy the best sound performance anywhere.

      Drop it, splash it and just keep on using it

      Drop it, splash it and just keep on using it

      This Philips SHOQBOX is made to withstand splash and drop, prefect for outdoor adventurists. No worries about rain or spills thanks to the splash protective design. The rubber casing is a specialized tough material that can withstand drops and rough use. Simply drop it in your bag or hang it on your back pack. Prefect for the outdoors that requires an extra dose of ruggedness.

      Swipe sensor to skip songs

      Swipe sensor to skip songs

      SHOQBOX is equipped with a motion senor. Simply swipe over the sensor from left to right or right to left, to skip to the next or last track. Put your hand over the sensor for a second to pause the music. Do it again to put it back on. Easy gesture control allows you to control your music the simplest way.

      Built-in mic for speaker phone

      Built-in mic for speaker phone

      With its built-in microphone, it also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

      Voice prompt for feedback

      Voice prompt for feedback

      The voice prompt is available in different languages. It gives instant feedback on battery level or alert whether the speaker is connected properly to your device.

      Pair 2 shoqboxes into L-R speakers

      Pair 2 shoqboxes into L-R speakers

      You can pair 2 SHOQBOX speakers with the smart sensor for a stereo system of Left and Right channels. Simply place the two speakers side by side and swipe your hands over both sensors from outside in simultaneously. Perfect for a party or gathering. Enjoy big stereo sound from music, movies and games.

      Bluetooth streaming

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        works with
        • most Bluetooth smartphones
        • tablets
        • music devices
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

      • Convenience

        Smart sensor
        for skipping songs and pairing 2 Shoqboxes into L-R speaker
        Voice feedback
        on battery level

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        3.5mm Line in
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 4W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speakers
        2 x 1"

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker enhancement
        wOOx Bass Radiator
        Speaker drivers
        Neodynium magnet system

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        lithium (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        8  hr

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        72 x 68 x 179  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        133 x 100 x 200 mm
        Product weight
        0.488  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.953  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • USB cable for PC charging
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Drop proof is measured from approximate height of 0.8m. Drop protection varies depending on drop conditions.
          • The body of SHOQBOX offers "splash-proof" water resistance equivalent to IEC 60529 IPX4. It is not waterproof and should never be immersed in water and should not be used in bathrooms.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.

