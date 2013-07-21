Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- hand strap
- audio cable to chain up BR-1Xs
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Great sound · Ruggedized · Chainable
Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping. See all benefits
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
To get bigger sound outdoor, chain together as many BR-1Xs as you want with the special by-pack audio cable. Once connected, volume on all BR-1Xs will synchronise. Simply change the volume on the BR-1X connected to your device to change it on all of them.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Two sound settings designed for your convenience and greater versatility, indoor mode and outdoor mode. Use Indoor mode when you want strong bass and crystal clear sound and Outdoor mode when you need maximum loudness and power in the open air.
