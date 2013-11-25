Search terms

SB5200A/10
  Great sound · Ruggedized · Chainable
    Great sound · Ruggedized · Chainable

    Keep the party pumping wherever you go with the epic sounding SB5200 portable speaker and its hot design. Hit the Indoor mode for crisp, clear sound at home, or flick it to Outdoor mode and crank the volume to get people jumping.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Great sound · Ruggedized · Chainable

      • Bluetooth®
      • Audio-chain
      • Built-in microphone for calls
      • 10W, rechargeable battery
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Chain multiple BR-1Xs into a bigger music system

      To get bigger sound outdoor, chain together as many BR-1Xs as you want with the special by-pack audio cable. Once connected, volume on all BR-1Xs will synchronise. Simply change the volume on the BR-1X connected to your device to change it on all of them.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      2 selectable sound settings tuned for Outdoor and Indoor use

      Two sound settings designed for your convenience and greater versatility, indoor mode and outdoor mode. Use Indoor mode when you want strong bass and crystal clear sound and Outdoor mode when you need maximum loudness and power in the open air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        micro USB port
        to charge up BR-1X via PC

      • Convenience

        Built-in microphone
        for speaker conference

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker enhancement
        wOOx Bass Radiator
        Speaker drivers
        2 x 2"

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        Lithium polymer (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        6  hr

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • hand strap
        • audio cable to chain up BR-1Xs
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        210 x 100 x 80  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        260 x 110 x 110 mm
        Product weight
        0.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.95  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • hand strap
      • audio cable to chain up BR-1Xs
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Battery life varies by use and settings.

