2 year warranty
Discontinued
S3/00
Superb in-ear sound
These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player.
Three-way hybrid
acoustic architecture
High resolution audio
Get ready for an immersive in-ear musical experience. The 6 mm dynamic driver is dedicated to delivering tight, impactful bass. Dual balanced-armature drivers create a balanced midrange and impeccably detailed high frequencies.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of Comply memory foam ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. You'll enjoy every subtle detail in your music, even when listening in noisier environments. The ear-hook design keeps the headphones in place.
These headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio-for a performance that's as close to the original recording as possible.
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