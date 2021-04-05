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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R03B2RTU80/40

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your high-energy devices. These high capacity AAA accus can be recharged up to 1.000 times.

See all benefits

Enjoy your device longer

  • AAA, 800 mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 272.3 kB
  • 18 November 2023

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