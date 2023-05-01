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Discontinued

StyleShaverwaterproof styler & shaver

QS6140/32

4.1

| (52) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Express your style

Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards

See all benefits

Trim, style & shave - with one product

Express your style

  • Pro

Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

Reversible trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Reversible trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and it’s small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

52

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

01/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

EVERLASTING

I've been using this trimmer for maybe about 7 years now. I never changed the blades and they are still in amazing shape, the battery last enough for me to trim or stile my beard. The clean shaven look comes easier and surprisingly smooth, just like (if not better!) than using a razor blade. I recommend this product with eyes closed to everyone, even those men with the thickest beards!

Pros

Clean shaven style made easy | Great precision trimmer | Long lasting life | Long lasting battery performances

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2021-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2021-05-01

15/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best shaver i have ever seen!

I have used the Philipps StyleShaver QS6140/32 Pro for up to five years, and found it the best. Then suddenly it slipped from my hand and broke the head. I wanted to buy it again, i searched it every where, but did not find any where. I request Philips to manufacture the same product again, please

Pros

User friendly, shaver and trimmer together, time saver

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2018-11-15

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Date of Use 2018-11-15

05/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent product

I am really impressed with its performance big but lightweight design highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver

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