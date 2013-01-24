Home
StyleShaver

waterproof styler & shaver

QS6140/32
    StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

    QS6140/32
    Express your style

    Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards

    StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

    Express your style

    Express your style

    StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

    Express your style

      Express your style

      Trim, style & shave - with one product

      • Pro
      Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

      Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm

      A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

      Reversible trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

      Reversible trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

      Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and it’s small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

      Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

      Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

      The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

      50 minutes cordless power after 4 hour charge.

      50 minutes cordless power after 4 hour charge.

      The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 4 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

      100% waterproof for easy cleaning

      100% waterproof for easy cleaning

      Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you’re done, just rinse it off under the tap.

      Foldable stand for charging and storage

      Foldable stand for charging and storage

      The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge where you want, or take it with you when you travel.

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light glows light blue when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Detailed styling
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Long beard
        • Moustache

      • Cutting system

        Comb type
        • Stubble
        • Beard
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5mm  mm
        Number of length settings
        12

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic lacquer
        Handle
        Rubber grip

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        LED indicator
        Charging and battery level

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging time
        • Quick charge
        • 4 hours
        Running time
        50 minutes

