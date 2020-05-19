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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3080/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

7 in 1 grooming kit

This Philips professional grooming kit QG3080 with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.

See all benefits

Create your own look

7 in 1 grooming kit

  • 7-in-1

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

9 integrated length settings from 1-18mm

Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent multi use tool

So we’re in lockdown and you can’t get to a Hairdressers? This multi attachment grooming tool is your answer to those bad hair/bad beard days. It’s easy to use, easy to to control and simple to clean.

Pros

Lots of easy to fit attachments to help you to self groom.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit

Date of Use 2019-04-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit

Date of Use 2019-04-19

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