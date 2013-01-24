Home
Multigroom series 3000

Grooming kit

QG3080/10
  7 in 1 grooming kit
    This Philips professional grooming kit QG3080 with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion. See all benefits

    This Philips professional grooming kit QG3080 with head, beard, nose and eartrimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion. See all benefits

      7 in 1 grooming kit

      Create your own look

      • 7-in-1
      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Create any style you want with precision.

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

      9 integrated length settings from 1-18mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Beard and moustache comb with 9 length settings

      Trimming your facial hair exactly how you want.

      Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

      Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

      Hair clipper comb with 9 length settings

      Clipping your hair at different lengths to keep your hair neat and styled.

      Nose and ear trimmer to trim unwanted hairs

      A must have addition to your grooming set to keep your unwanted hairs away.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        9 position hair clipper comb

      • Performance

        Trimmer size
        21-32 mm

      • Power system

        Usage
        Cordless only
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Cleaning
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator

