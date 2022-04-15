Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
QC5050/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
All (2)
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you