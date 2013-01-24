Home
Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5000/00
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    This Philips hair clipper allows to create any look you want.

      Hair clipper

      No need to practice

      Complete control

      Complete control

      An even haircut is guaranteed with our patented 2D Contour Tracking system. It adapts to the contours of your head, giving you control of your hairstyle!.

      Safe and simple styling

      Safe and simple styling

      Create any style in up to 8-lengths from 1-21 mm with just this unique adjustable comb. The built-in safety lock assures you can cut with confidence.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfort

        Handling
        Ultra-light design

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded only

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb

