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  • Hair clipper Hair clipper Hair clipper

    Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

    QC5000/00

    Hair clipper

    This Philips hair clipper allows to create any look you want.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairclipper series 1000 Hair clipper

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    Hair clipper

    No need to practice

    Complete control

    Complete control

    An even haircut is guaranteed with our patented 2D Contour Tracking system. It adapts to the contours of your head, giving you control of your hairstyle!.

    Safe and simple styling

    Safe and simple styling

    Create any style in up to 8-lengths from 1-21 mm with just this unique adjustable comb. The built-in safety lock assures you can cut with confidence.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Usage
      Corded only

    • Maintenance

      Lubrication
      Blades need no oiling
      Guarantee
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Comfort

      Handling
      Ultra-light design

    • Accessories

      Barber tools
      Styling comb

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Barber set
    Badge-D2C

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