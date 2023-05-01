Search terms

    This ultra slim mini massage gun is a powerful tool for people who do regular exercises. With a powerful dynamic system, it can provide an amazing 10kg power output at 8mm massage depth, which is perfect for sport warm up and recovery. See all benefits

      Ultra power with ultra compact body

      SuperDynamic power system

      • Compact size, powerful output
      • Professional accessories

      Increase massage and power output.

      With the powerful dynamic system, the device can provide a 10kg output power at 8mm massage depth, which is an innovative breakthrough.

      The light ring on top shows the power output in real-time

      Real-time strength feedback shows on light ring with colors. You can monitor the pressure you are using on your body, so that you can adjust your massage plan according to advice of your physio.

      Ultra slim 35mm handle

      Only 35mm wide, the metallic handle is easy to grasp. The overall size is just 14.57.53.5cm. It can be put in close fitting sport bags and occupies very little space.

      Whole outer housing and dynamic system are made from metal.

      The housing is made from refined aluminium which is light weight and strong. The whole dynamic system is made from precision metal. All the parts are not just strong and durable but also perfectly detailed.

      6 professional massage heads

      Massage heads are essential for massage guns. This massage gun has 6 massage heads, which can satisfy all sport recovery and daily relaxation purpose.

      Deliver strong penetrating waves while avoid skin allergies

      Specially tuned and powerful DC brushless motor, the SuperDynamic all-metal super power system ensures that the massage gun can reach the maximum thrust of 10kg. It enhances the effect of daily relaxing massage.

      Enhance the massage amplitude and comfort level

      The high elasticity of the rubber complements the vibration frequency of the massage gun, optimizing muscle tissue penetration for the best possible massage effect. The soft rubber surface is easy to clean supporting bacteria and harmful substances removal after long-term use. Protecting the skin's health.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        145×75×35 mm  mm
        Color
        Black
        Net weight
        308g
        Quantity of massage heads
        6

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        11.1 V
        Massage amplitude
        8 mm
        Working power
        25 W
        Massage frequency
        1600 Hz-3200 Hz
        Maximum thrust
        10 kg
        Battery
        1300 mAh
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China
        Country of origin
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

