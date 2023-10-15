Search terms

    With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

    With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

    With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

    With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment.

      Taking care of legs and feet

      Kneading and hot compress 2 in 1

      • 3D Massage Nodes
      • Well Selected Fabrics
      • 2 Major Modes

      3D ergonomic massage nodes with 8 points

      Double roller design. 3D bionic method, simulates human hand massage. 8 large contact points in a wide contact area, which are arranged at different heights to relax the muscles like undulating waves and provide a comfortable experience.

      Available in Thighs, calves and feet

      2 modes available: knead thighs and calves to slowly relieve pressure and relax tight muscles; press the soles of feet to help relax arches.

      Remote controller for easy adjustment

      The extended controller allows you to adjust the massager while sitting or lying down without bending down. Equipped with dedicated storage for the controller, easy to access and use at any time. No need to worry about losing your controller.

      2 massage techniques in 2 intensities

      Preset 2 major techniques of kneading and pressing, with 2 intensity levels. It allows you to enjoy a relaxing massage for the feet and legs.

      Selected fabrics inside and outside,a comfortable experience

      The outer layer is made of soft leather, which is smooth and delicate to the touch and easy to clean. The inner lining is made of durable fabric, which is skin-friendly and breathable. You will feel comfortable when used close to the skin.

      50 degrees hot compress in 5 seconds

      Adopting neon lamp heating method, the heat output is uniform and stable. You can feel the warmth and care of your legs and feet in about 5 seconds

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Kneading
        • Pressing
        • Hot compress
        • Rolling
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        395x255x196  mm
        Heating Type
        Neon lamp
        Net weight
        about 1.84kg
        Color
        Dark blue

      • Main parameters

        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Rated Power
        24  W
        Temperature of heating
        about 50  °C
        Massage modes
        2 modes
        Default levels
        2 intensity levels
        Rated Voltage
        12 V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

