Multifunctional massage, release pressure
Made of light and thin fabric, this product can relieve pain through vibration and hot compress. The 3D support bar can stabilize the waist to prevent excessive bending. Equipped with a cold gel bag for calming and relieving muscle sprains. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built-in 4 high-frequency vibration massage areas, directly hit the sore muscles. You can relax your waist muscles immersively and relieve muscle fatigue and soreness.
There are 2 warm-up massage modes and 2 recovery massage modes after exercise. With 4 zones of cool rhythmic lighting, the massage has a more technological sense.
There are 2 arch-shaped supporting steel bars to stabilize the lumbar spine, disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine from the upper body, and provide protection and fixation to the waist.
NTC intelligent temperature control can strengthen the local blood circulation of the human body, thereby effectively relieving muscle tension and pain, allowing you to relax and relieve the fatigue of the day.
A timed 30-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding excessive massage and causing discomfort of redness and swelling of the skin.
The control box has a built-in battery with a capacity of 3200mAh, which can be used for 120 minutes when fully charged.
It is made of fine fabric sewing, and the whole machine feels soft to the touch. The fabric is added with antibacterial and antibacterial technology, which makes it healthier to wear and more secure to use.
