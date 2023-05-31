Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion
This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits
The heat penetrates deeply into the massage area to accelerate blood circulation and help relieve muscle tension. Reasonable preset temperature provides a comfortable and safe hot compress experience, avoiding accidental burns.
4 massage nodes are set up for the parts of the neck that are prone to fatigue. Relax tired parts through high-frequency vibration, shake quickly, and release muscle fatigue.
Preset 15-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding damage to muscle tissue or skin caused by excessive massage or hot compress.
The massager adopts a detachable plug-in lock, which can be tightened strongly and at the same time easy to adjust the tightness
The surface is made of skin-friendly and breathable elastic fabric, which provides a comfortable touch while preventing allergies or skin damage from friction products
The interior is filled with double-layer high-rebound sponge, which is comfortable and soft, and can provide stable support
The outer cloth cover of the massager can be disassembled and cleaned, which is convenient for daily care, keeps the pillowcase clean and hygienic, and protects the health of the skin.
