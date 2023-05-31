Search terms

Neck massager

PPM3306
  Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion
    This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly See all benefits

      Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

      Four-point rhythmical soothing

      • Vibration massage
      • Wraparound support
      • Thermostatically hot compress

      Warmly hot compress, eliminate swelling, relieve fatigue

      The heat penetrates deeply into the massage area to accelerate blood circulation and help relieve muscle tension. Reasonable preset temperature provides a comfortable and safe hot compress experience, avoiding accidental burns.

      Massage covers multiple parts

      4 massage nodes are set up for the parts of the neck that are prone to fatigue. Relax tired parts through high-frequency vibration, shake quickly, and release muscle fatigue.

      Intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage and hurt

      Preset 15-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding damage to muscle tissue or skin caused by excessive massage or hot compress.

      Detachable plug-in lock, easy to adjust the tightness

      The massager adopts a detachable plug-in lock, which can be tightened strongly and at the same time easy to adjust the tightness

      Skin-friendly fabric,enjoy the comfort

      The surface is made of skin-friendly and breathable elastic fabric, which provides a comfortable touch while preventing allergies or skin damage from friction products

      Filled with high resilience sponge to provide stable support

      The interior is filled with double-layer high-rebound sponge, which is comfortable and soft, and can provide stable support

      Detachable cloth cover for easy cleaning

      The outer cloth cover of the massager can be disassembled and cleaned, which is convenient for daily care, keeps the pillowcase clean and hygienic, and protects the health of the skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Point vibration
        • Hot compress
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        215x221x126mm  mm
        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        about 0.43 kg
        Main materials
        Elastic fabric
        Quantity of massage nodes
        4

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        3.7 V
        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Working power
        5 W
        Battery
        2000 mAh
        Charging current
        1 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

