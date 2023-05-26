2 year warranty
PPM2702
Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music
PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes.
Airbags massage eye acupoints
Stereo bone conduction music
Large area hot compress
Nano silicone leather lining
Equipped with professionally designed intellgent airbags, covering all parts around the eyes. Through the inflating and deflating of each air bag, it simulates manual kneading massage on acupuncture points to relieve the soreness and discomfort of the eyes. With the just-right strength, the massager cares for eyes without pressing the eyeball while massaging.
On both sides of the main airbag, there are independent side airbags to further massage the temple area with the right strength. With the main airbag, it can massage the important acupoints around the eyes in an all-round way and take good care of the acupoints around the eyes.
The built-in temperature sensing device precisely controls the temperature in every minute, and strives to present the best heat sensation of 42C. Promote blood circulation around the eye area can effectively relax the muscles around your eyes, get rid of eye soreness and dryness, and improve the status of eye fatigue.
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