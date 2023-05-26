Search terms

Eye mask massager

PPM2702
    PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

    PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

    PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

    PPM2702 innovatively added bone conduction music system and optimize 3D massage system, fully relieve the eye fatigue. Equipped with independent side airbags, it cares all the areas around the eyes. Support hot compress to relax the eyes. See all benefits

      Brilliant eye care with enjoyable music

      3D airbag massage system

      • Airbags massage eye acupoints
      • Stereo bone conduction music
      • Large area hot compress
      • Nano silicone leather lining

      Simulating manual massage with airbags, soothes eye swelling

      Equipped with professionally designed intellgent airbags, covering all parts around the eyes. Through the inflating and deflating of each air bag, it simulates manual kneading massage on acupuncture points to relieve the soreness and discomfort of the eyes. With the just-right strength, the massager cares for eyes without pressing the eyeball while massaging.

      All-round care of the eye area with independent side airbags

      On both sides of the main airbag, there are independent side airbags to further massage the temple area with the right strength. With the main airbag, it can massage the important acupoints around the eyes in an all-round way and take good care of the acupoints around the eyes.

      Hot compress promotes blood circulation and relieve fatigue

      The built-in temperature sensing device precisely controls the temperature in every minute, and strives to present the best heat sensation of 42C. Promote blood circulation around the eye area can effectively relax the muscles around your eyes, get rid of eye soreness and dryness, and improve the status of eye fatigue.

      Enjoy the 3D surrounded music with bone conduction music

      The newly upgraded bone conduction music system, surround 3D stereo sound, immersive and excellent sound quality, enjoy the immersive massage experience. Free your ears, perceive external sounds at any time, reduce claustrophobia, listen more safely, and relax your mind and body more efficiently. Skin-friendly bone conduction earphones, closed and anti-leakage design, no fear of disturbing others, it is more comfortable to enjoy music quietly.

      No hindrance to work, reduce direct pressure on the eyeballs

      The visual window design can reduce claustrophobia and relieve eye fatigue, and does not affect daily entertainment, rest, and work. The eyeball area is designed with a groove to avoid direct pressing on the eyeball and there will be no dizziness and other adverse phenomenon after the massage. The massage does not affect the eye makeup, no matter when it is or where you are.

      5 eye protection modes, switch as you like

      Short press the power button to cycle through the following massage modes: [Eye Beauty Mode], [Eye Care Mode], [Sleep-aid Mode], [Eye Warming Mode] and [Music Mode]. Combined with the corresponding bluetooth connection status, it can intelligently switch the mode status and provide you an exclusive shutdown settings.

      Dry, clean, skin-friendly with nano silicone leather lining

      The inner lining is made of nano-silicone leather, which is soft and smooth to the touch like baby skin. Durable and breathable, it ensures that the skin stays dry at all times and cares for the fragile eye area. It can be scrubbed for convenient cleaning.

      Convenient to store and carry out

      Foldable design, make it light and portable, easy to store.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Pressing
        • Hot compress
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        215x114x80mm  mm
        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        approx. 365 g
        Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
        207x142x91  mm
        Main materials
        • Organic silicone urethane
        • ABS plastic
        • Elastic fabric

      • Main parameters

        Temperature of heating
        42 (±3)  °C
        Massage modes
        5
        Battery
        1200 mAh
        Airbag quantity
        10
        Charging port
        USB Type-C
        Music system
        Bluetooth/ bone conduction music
        Charging Current
        500 mA
        Charging Voltage
        5 V
        Operating Power
        4 W
        Operating Voltage
        3.7 V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

